Kurds call on Russia, international community to ensure safe exit of Ras al-Ayn residents

TASS, October 17. Syrian Kurds have appealed to Russia and the international community asking them to ensure a safe exit of civilians from the town of Ras al-Ayn, situated in the zone of a Turkish military operation in Syria, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Thursday.

According to the channel, the Kurds called on Russia and the international community to help to establish a humanitarian corridor.

The Kurdish Firat news agency reported on Thursday that the Turkish army attacks on Ras al-Ayn and nearby border areas had been resumed as supported by units of the Syrian armed opposition. The agency added that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backbone of which is formed by Kurdish militias, continue to put up stubborn resistance to their foe.

On October 9, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where Syrian refugees could return, Ankara claims. The buffer zone will also establish a security belt along the Turkish border. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression, while the international community condemned Ankara’s actions. On October 13, Damascus struck a deal with Kurds and sent troops to northern Syria to counteract the Turkish army.