MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Poland is annoyed by the way Vladimir Zelensky is asking Warsaw for missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, Wirtualna Polska portal quoted defense sources.

"Zelensky counted Polish missiles for Patriot systems and concluded that [Poland] can afford a large tranche [of missiles]," a Defense Ministry source told the portal. "First of all, we are confused as to how he's so sure about the number of PAC 3 MSE missiles we have in our warehouses. Secondly, it is better to start a discussion on this topic through an official request. Such issues are not resolved through interviews."

According to Defense Ministry Spokesman Janusz Sejmej, the ministry has not yet received an official request from Kiev to transfer missiles for Patriot.

According to the sources, Warsaw is ready to transfer only a small number of such missiles and only as part of a broader NATO tranche.

Besides, Wirtualna Polska said that Kiev may try to exchange the transfer of weapons for new permits to search for the victims of the Volyn massacre. A Foreign Ministry official told the portal that "the history and issues of exhumation [of victims of the Volyn massacre] will not be a subject of bargaining."

According to Wirtualna Polska sources, Zelensky's decision to rebury the remains of one of the leaders of the OUN (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) Yevgeny Konovalets from the Netherlands in the Ukrainian capital may dampen Warsaw's desire to transfer to Kiev "expensive and complex weapons systems such as ammunition for Patriot."

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw would continue to provide Ukraine with military assistance, including missiles for Patriot. According to Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, a final decision has not yet been made. In the spring, Poland already transferred several missiles to Patriots under the NATO coalition.