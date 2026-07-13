Turkish warships call at Syria’s Latakia for first time since 2011 — defense ministry

ISTANBUL, July 13. /TASS/. Turkish warships have officially called at the Syrian port of Latakia for the first time since 2011, the Turkish defense ministry said.

"For the first time since the outbreak of a civil war in Syria, our Navy ships have visited the port of Latakia," it said, adding that the group of ships is led by the TCG Istanbul frigate with Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu onboard.

Turkey is helping Syria’s new authorities to reorganize and modernize its armed forces and train military personnel. The two countries are developing military cooperation on the basis of a memorandum that was signed in Ankara in August 2025.