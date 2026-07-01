Kim Jong Un sends Xi Jinping message marking Chinese Communist Party’s 105th anniversary

PYONGYANG, July 1. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a congratulatory note to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean leader congratulated the Chinese president, all party members and the brotherly Chinese people.

The message states that the Chinese Communist Party has written a brilliant chapter in the nation’s history. "There is no new China without the Communist Party. This is the truth," Kim Jong Un emphasized. He expressed confidence that the Chinese people under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party headed by Xi Jinping would achieve new successes in building a modern socialist state.

The North Korean leader said that the ongoing strengthening and development of the Korean-Chinese friendly relations, which are deeply rooted in history and based on socialism, are part of the unwavering position of the country’s party and government. He also highlighted the historical significance of the recent Pyongyang summit, where the parties reaffirmed their will to develop traditional friendly relations between the two countries.

"I am ready to work together with you to add brilliance to socialism, the common cause of the two parties, and to develop friendship and cooperation between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the People’s Republic of China," Kim Jong Un emphasized in his message.

North Korea’s leader also wished Xi Jinping good health and success, China’s prosperity under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and happiness to the Chinese people.