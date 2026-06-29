Israeli army strikes three Hezbollah command centers in response to ceasefire violations

TEL AVIV, June 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported delivering strikes on three Hezbollah command centers in southern Lebanon to retaliate for what the Israeli military claimed were ceasefire violations by the Shiite organization.

"Yesterday (Sunday), in response to Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire agreement in the form of continued attacks on IDF soldiers in the security zone, the IDF struck three Hezbollah command centers in the areas of Nabatieh and Mayfadoun in southern Lebanon," the IDF said.

Also, Israeli "soldiers struck and dismantled a launcher that Hezbollah continued using to direct attacks at them," the army added.