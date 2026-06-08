Opposition faces pressure during Armenia's election campaign — OSCE

YEREVAN, June 8. /TASS/. Armenia's parliamentary election campaign was marked by pressure on the opposition, as well as detentions of anti-government politicians and activists, said Farah Karimi, special coordinator and head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) short-term election observation mission.

"The election campaign was marked by divisive rhetoric and allegations of voter bribery, as well as claims of other violations. As a result, many opposition forces were unable to participate actively in the campaign," Karimi said at a press conference presenting the OSCE mission's findings.

The mission also said that pressure on government employees to attend rallies organized by the authorities raised concerns among observers.