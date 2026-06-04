EU to allocate 100 mln euros to Lebanese army for truce with Israel — foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, June 4. /TASS/. The EU has pledged 100 million euros to the Lebanese army to support the latest ceasefire with Israel, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated.

"The latest ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon offers a chance to prevent a return to full-scale hostilities," she wrote in a post on her X page.

According to the foreign policy chief, the best way to reduce the influence of the Shia group Hezbollah is to "strengthen the Lebanese state [and] empower its institutions." "To support this effort, the EU today agreed to provide an extra 100 million euros to Lebanon’s Armed Forces," she noted.

Earlier, Hezbollah announced its rejection of the ceasefire, calling it a sham.