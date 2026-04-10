Belarusian leader says almost half of planet affected by conflicts

MINSK, April 10. /TASS/. Almost half of all countries are currently involved in conflict globally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a presentation of credentials.

"While 38 countries took part in WWI, some 60 nations participated in WWII. The ongoing conflicts have affected around 90 countries, including large nuclear powers, or nearly half of all nations," BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian head of state as saying.

A major conflict is raging near Belarus’ southern borders, and another has caused countless casualties and damage in the Middle East, Lukashenko lamented. These have caused humanitarian issues, putting pressure on the global economy, and raising risks of an energy crisis as well as a water crisis, setting the stage for a refugee influx, he added.

"Is this an alarm bell that may warn of another global war in the making or manifestations of it already? Hopefully, humankind will be wise enough to stop before it’s too late and redirect its energy to constructive purposes on land and in the sky," the Belarusian leader stated.