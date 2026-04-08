Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 254 in past day, with 1,165 injured

BEIRUT, April 8. /TASS/. Massive strikes on Beirut and other Lebanese cities killed 254 people and wounded 1,165 others over the past 24 hours, according to an emergency operations center report obtained by TASS.

"At this stage, the priority is to complete search-and-rescue operations and save the lives of those who are still under the rubble, as well as to provide medical care to all the wounded by distributing them among hospitals depending on their condition," the report said.

Earlier reports indicated that 112 people were killed and 837 wounded in strikes on residential areas in central Beirut and its southern outskirts. The emergency center also reported civilian casualties in Sidon, with 12 killed and 56 wounded, Tyre, with 17 killed and 68 wounded, and Nabatieh and nearby towns, with 28 killed and 59 wounded. In eastern Lebanon, the highest toll was recorded in Baalbek-Hermel, where 27 people were killed and 34 wounded.