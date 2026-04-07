Czech Republic starts regulating engine fuel prices first time

PRAGUE, April 7. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has for the first time introduced price regulation for engine fuel in retail trade, Novinky web portal reports.

Retail sites around the country are ordered to sell gasoline at maximum 43.15 koruna ($2.1) per liter and diesel fuel at prices not above 49.59 koruna ($2.4) per liter this Wednesday. The margin is at the same time capped for sellers at a maximum of 2.5 koruna (about $0.13) per liter of gasoline and diesel fuel.

The Czech Finance Ministry will announce maximum prices for the next day at noon GMT. Prices for the end of the week will be set on Friday and will be in effect from Saturday through Monday inclusive.

Authorities introduced temporary measures of fuel regulation in response to the fuel crisis triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.