Hungary needs cooperation with US to overcome energy crisis — PM Orban

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. Hungary needs cooperation with the United States to cope with the severe energy crisis looming over Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a press conference following a meeting in Budapest with US Vice President JD Vance.

"We discussed the fact that Europe is heading toward one of the worst energy crises in history. We are seeing a sharp rise in prices, and if we do not take action in time, we will face shortages of energy, oil, and gas. In this situation, energy cooperation between the US and Hungary is particularly important. Without it, we will not be able to meet Hungary’s energy needs and keep utility prices from rising," Orban said.