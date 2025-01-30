Trump threatens to deport foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. The United States will deport non-citizen students who took part in pro-Palestinian protests, US President Donald Trump stated in an executive order.

‘It shall be the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence,’ said the document published on the White House website. The order implies the ability to "cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers," Reuters specified, citing the US president.

In 2024, the Hamas attacks and the subsequent Israeli campaign against the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip led to months of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests, detentions, and clashes with police that disrupted US college campuses. The protesters’ main demand to the US authorities was to halt financial support to Israel. Participants in pro-Palestinian movements could face charges under the new Trump administration, NBC News reported.

During his first term, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, declared Israel's sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights, and ceased viewing the construction of Jewish settlements in the West Bank as a violation of international law. After his victory in the 2024 US presidential election, the Republican proposed appointing officials known for their radical pro-Israel views to key positions in his administration.