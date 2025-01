BRUSSELS, January 30. /TASS/. The EU leaders will discuss relations with the United States in geopolitical terms at an informal summit in Brussels on February 3, a senior EU official told reporters.

"The leaders will discuss the geopolitical agenda, especially EU-US relations," he said.

When asked whether US President Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland would be addressed, the diplomat said: "I can't speak for the Danish prime minister, but I assume she wants to discuss the issue."