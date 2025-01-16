Israel must leave Syria’s occupied regions — foreign minister

ANKARA, January 16. /TASS/. Israel must respect Syria’s sovereignty and leave occupied territories, Foreign Minister in the Arab republic’s new government Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani said in an interview with Turkey’s TRT TV channel.

"From now on, it is necessary to respect Syria and its sovereignty. We don’t want any nation to attack us. Israel is also a country and, if it wants to ensure its own security, it must respect the security of others as well. The 1974 agreement defined the border with a buffer zone. This is how both countries ensure their security. The international community and friendly countries must exert pressure on Israel and do everything possible for it to leave the occupied territories. We are ready to combat new threats," the top Syrian diplomat said.

According to him, the Israeli side explained its military activity by the fact that "Hezbollah and Iranian militia fighters were in these areas who were attacking" Israel. "We absolutely must protect our nation," al-Shaybani concluded.