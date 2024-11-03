Israel eliminates two Hezbollah field commanders in Lebanon — army statement

TEL AVIV, November 3. /TASS/. Israel has eliminated two Hezbollah field commanders in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"The Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorist Farouk Amin Alasi, the Hezbollah commander of the Khiam area. Alasi was responsible for the execution of many anti-tank missile and rocket attacks toward Israeli communities in the Galilee Panhandle, and especially Metula," the statement reads.

The IDF also eliminated Yousef Ahmad Nun, a Radwan Forces company commander in the Khiam area.

The army noted that "IDF troops continue operational activity in southern Lebanon." They "eliminated Radwan Forces and additional Hezbollah terrorists in aerial strikes and close-quarters combat" and "located large amounts of Hezbollah weaponry."

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. The stated goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas. A September 27 strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.