Israeli strike on school in Gaza's Nuseirat camp kills ten people — media

BEIRUT, November 1. /TASS/. The Israeli Armed Forces struck the territory of a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp located in the central Gaza Strip, Qatar's Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to it, the building is used to temporarily house internally displaced persons fleeing shelling from other areas of the enclave. At least 10 Palestinians were killed in the attack, as preliminary reports indicate.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.