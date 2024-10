BEIRUT, October 27. /TASS/. At least six people died in an Israeli airstrike on the vicinity of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to the television channel, the strike targeted the Burj al-Shimali refugee camp.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, nineteen people died and 108 more were wounded as a result of Israeli air raids on Saturday, October 26.