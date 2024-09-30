Israel could start ground operation in Lebanon on Monday — NBC

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. Israel could start its ground operation in Lebanon as early as Monday and will likely conduct it for several days, NBC television reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Israel already notified the US about the timing of the operation that will seek to push Hezbollah forces further away from its northern border. The fighting could last several days and will be limited in scope. The Israeli military aims to target Hezbollah's infrastructure, including weapons stockpiles.

Israel already carried out some small-scale ground missions with their Special Forces near the Lebanese border, NBC reported. The IDF also deployed combat engineers for the invasion.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The group confirmed his death and vowed to continue standing up to Israel.