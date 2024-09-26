Israel secures $8.7 bln US aid package in support of ‘ongoing military efforts’

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. Washington will provide Tel Aviv with an $8.7 bln aid package in support of its military efforts, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, has concluded negotiations in Washington for a substantial $8.7 billion US aid package to support Israel's ongoing military efforts," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry specified that the aid package comprises $3.5 bln for essential wartime procurement and $5.2 bln "designated for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and an advanced laser system."