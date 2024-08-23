Gaza children drink sewage from puddles amid catastrophic water shortages — CNN

NEW YORK, August 23. /TASS/. Water shortages in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli army attacks on critical infrastructure of the Palestinian enclave are forcing local children to drink sewage water, CNN reported.

According to its information, displaced Palestinians in temporary camps described scenes of "sewage spilling into the streets and children drinking from puddles." At the same time, the TV company said that the cause of the water shortage in the enclave was the Israeli army's deliberate attacks on the local water system. Such incidents include the destruction of a large Canada Water reservoir in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, which CNN said the Israeli military may be behind.

"What we are seeing <...> is the near-complete destruction of all water infrastructure, which includes water pumping stations, water wells, the whole piping system in Gaza," Wim Zwijnenburg, a researcher for the Dutch peace organization PAX, told the TV company.

In late July, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a high risk of the polio virus spreading in the Gaza Strip. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the infection in samples from Khan Yunis and Deir el-Balah. Earlier, the Israeli army reported that it had launched a polio vaccination campaign for ground forces participating in the operation in the Palestinian enclave.

Polio is a dangerous infectious disease caused by the polio virus. It affects the nervous system, can cause paralysis, and can be fatal. Infection most commonly occurs when the virus enters the mouth through contaminated hands, food and water.