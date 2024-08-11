Israeli army reports new attacks on Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, August 11. /TASS/. The Israeli army has launched a series of new strikes on southern Lebanon, targeting military facilities of the Shiite Hezbollah movement, the army's press service reported.

In particular, the military recorded the presence of a member of the armed formations of Hezbollah near the settlement of Tayr Harfa. In addition, the military detected the presence of rocket launchers in the areas of Hilat al-Daba and Houla settlements. They were also attacked.

In addition, in the past day, the Israeli Air Force attacked a Hezbollah UAV that was ready for launch and a radical from the Shiite air force unit that was nearby.