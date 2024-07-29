Israel delivers missiles strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, July 29. /TASS/. Israel has delivered missile strikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported.

According to the television channel, the strikes targeted Hezbollah positions in the Ait al-Shaab and Marun al-Ras border areas. However, it did not provide data on Hezbollah casualties.

Israeli fighter jets conducted an air raid on the Yarun neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold in the Bint Jebel border area. Three civilians were wounded during Israel’s drone attack on a Shiite militias base in Kfar Rummana.

According to Hezbollah, it lost three fighters in southern Lebanon. It also said that its militias had staged eight shelling attacks on Israel’s territory.

According to the Naharnet news portal, as many as 104 civilians have died as a result of Israel’s attacks on southern Lebanon since the outburst of the current escalation in October 2023. Hezbollah and Palestinian units have lost 529 fighters. Israel’s losses stand at 24 soldiers and 22 civilians.