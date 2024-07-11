Plans were made to assassinate CEO of German company making weapons for Ukraine — CNN

NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. CNN reported, citing sources, that a plot was discovered earlier this year to assassinate Armin Papperger, chief executive officer of the German arms maker Rheinmetall.

US intelligence, which found out about the plans, alerted Germany, whose security services were able to foil the plot, the report said.

According to CNN, Russia could be behind the assassination plans as it targeted the head of a company that has been supplying weapons to Kiev. The news organization hasn’t provided any evidence of this theory, or any details of the plot.