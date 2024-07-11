Erdogan accuses Western allies of fanning flames of war in Ukraine — Newsweek

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. The West’s anti-Russian sentiment has only "fueled the fire" in Ukraine, making things much worse, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a commentary for Newsweek magazine.

Western allies have only "fueled the fire" in the war in Ukraine, Erdogan told the magazine. "It has done Ukraine more harm than good," he stressed.

"In contrast, we have engaged in dialogue with both warring parties in an effort to bring them closer to peace," the Turkish president stressed.

Earlier, the Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held talks in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Their talks lasted for about an hour. The two leaders discussed economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in the energy sector and tourism.

According to the Turkish president’s office, Erdogan told Putin that Ankara was ready to make a contribution and could lay the groundwork for a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine.