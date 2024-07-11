{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Erdogan accuses Western allies of fanning flames of war in Ukraine — Newsweek

"In contrast, we have engaged in dialogue with both warring parties in an effort to bring them closer to peace," the Turkish president stressed

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. The West’s anti-Russian sentiment has only "fueled the fire" in Ukraine, making things much worse, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a commentary for Newsweek magazine.

Western allies have only "fueled the fire" in the war in Ukraine, Erdogan told the magazine. "It has done Ukraine more harm than good," he stressed.

"In contrast, we have engaged in dialogue with both warring parties in an effort to bring them closer to peace," the Turkish president stressed.

Earlier, the Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held talks in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Their talks lasted for about an hour. The two leaders discussed economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in the energy sector and tourism.

According to the Turkish president’s office, Erdogan told Putin that Ankara was ready to make a contribution and could lay the groundwork for a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

TurkeyMilitary operation in Ukraine
Ukraine crisis
Ukraine will weaken, not strengthen NATO if it becomes member — Hungarian minister
According to Peter Szijjarto, Ukraine's accession would practically mean the emergence of a completely open military conflict between the US and NATO on one side and Russia on the other
US’ plan to deploy missiles in Germany could spark dangerous confrontation — Russian envoy
According to the Washington-Berlin joint statement, published earlier, in 2026, the United States will begin to deploy weapons in Germany with a range exceeding that of anything currently available in Europe
Mass graves of civilians with traces of torture found in Avdeyevka
According to Sergey Prokopenko, first deputy speaker of the DPR’s parliament, efforts are being made to identified the dead people and find their relatives
Russia preempts measures countering US long-range weapon deployment in Germany — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov slammed the joint statement from Washington and Berlin as yet another proof how destabilizing the US policy has been "post-INF Treaty"
NATO looking to divide up Western Ukraine among members — Russian diplomat
"No NATO ally would ever receive the copious amounts of [funds and weapons] that non-member Ukraine has," Maria Zakharova argued
Russia expects nothing from NATO summit, its decisions to seek escalation — MFA
Andrey Rudenko indicated that Moscow would take every measure possible to ensure security in the wake of the decisions that are expected to be adopted at the NATO summit
Different opinions do not prevent talks with Putin, Turkish president says
"We do not develop a policy that is ensnared in prejudices; rather, we approach problems from a perspective that emphasizes reasonableness and solutions," Recep Tayyip Erdogan added
Kiev rejects Orban as mediator for Ukrainian conflict
According to Mikhail Podolyak, Viktor Orban did not receive a mandate from the EU to play this role, and Hungary does not have "the tools to influence global processes"
Russia 'cleverly' adapts to challenges during special operation — senior NATO commander
Christopher Cavoli said NATO member countries and the alliance are intensely studying the lessons of the military conflict in Ukraine
Russian intel learns US looking for Zelensky’s successor
However, the agent notes that the Americans and the Europeans would like Zelensky to retain his post for now because "he is crucial for the war financing schemes that make big money for both the Kiev regime’s officials and Western arms manufacturers"
Erdogan wary of NATO-Russia confrontation, calls for de-escalation
According to the Turkish president, the West has adapted a dangerous approach to the situation in Ukraine
NATO’s increasing role in Ukraine conflict dangerous, irresponsible — Orban
The alliance "seems to be moving away from its original purpose, behaving more and more like a war organization," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Hungarian PM’s trip to Moscow violates EU laws — legal service
"This was a political mistake to go to Moscow," European Council President Charles Michel told the newspaper
Planned deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine prove US leads 'war gang' — Foreign Ministry
Earlier, the White House press service issued a joint statement by the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands and the US, saying that the Western countries planned to provide Ukraine with squadrons of F-16 fighter jets
Putin to attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg
The central topic of the forum will be "The Role of Parliaments in the Strengthening of Multipolarity for Fair Global Development and Security"
Russian prosecutors designate the Moscow Times newspaper as undesirable
The Moscow Times is based in Amsterdam and operates as a news website in Russian and English
Western diplomats call for launching talks with Moscow to prevent further losses for Kiev
The diplomats emphasized "the desirability, even urgency, of a negotiated peace, not least for the sake of Ukraine itself"
Biden’s campaign staff losing hope — WP
The Democrats stressed that by the end of the week lawmakers and donors may publicly call for Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race
Brussels seeking to limit powers of Hungarian presidency in Council of EU
It is noted that after EU ambassadors expressed formal dissatisfaction with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visits to Russia and China, Brussels will now try to reduce the role of Budapest’s initiatives, up to boycotting them
Russia’s strike destroys four HIMARS launchers, 35 foreign personnel in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 310 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian Communist leader sees US heading for civil war amid fierce presidential race
"It's hard to know what to make of what’s going on with Biden and Trump now," Gennady Zyuganov stressed
Ukraine fires 38 heavy shells at Kherson Region in one day
Vladimir Saldo noted that outbuildings and power lines were damaged in the village of Dnepryany in the Novokakhovsky district
New group of Ukrainian soldiers surrenders in DPR
Born in Melitopol, POW Denis Belyaev worked in Odessa and was seized by conscription officers
Hungarian PM to meet with Trump in Florida on Thursday — agency
One of the agency’s sources said that the former US President had not asked the Hungarian Prime Minister to lay a basis for any peace agreements between Russia and Ukraine
RFK Jr. condemns killings of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"That’s a war crime," the politician said
Russian troops liberate Voskhod community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better positions and inflicted roughly 460 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Canada to provide $367 mln package of military aid to Ukraine
According to the National Post newspaper, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce this aid package at the NATO summit in Washington
Russia-North Korea alliance shifts balance of power in region — Foreign Ministry
"The consequences of this step, which we have jointly taken, have yet to be analyzed," Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko added
NATO accuses Russia of ‘aggressive hybrid actions’ against allies — declaration
According to the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington, "these include sabotage, acts of violence, provocations at Allied borders, instrumentalisation of irregular migration, malicious cyber activities, electronic interference, disinformation campaigns and malign political influence, as well as economic coercion"
Press review: Putin, Modi wrap up talks in Moscow and NATO summit to let Kiev down
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 10th
Next 2 months of special op to be most 'dramatic,' Hungary’s Orban believes
The Hungarian prime minister believes that Europe must come up with a peace initiative without waiting or the US
Russia’s union with North Korea changes balance of power in region — diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June yielded the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries
Ukraine plans to recruit 15,000 convicts into its armed forces
The justice minister said that 2,872 people have already been released from detention after putting in their requests
NATO says its Aegis Ashore missile defense site in Poland is operational
A new US ballistic missile defense site is located in Redzikowo
Russian envoy calls UN response to missile incident in Kiev 'double standards'
"When something happens in Ukraine, UNSG and his spokesman are rushing to condemn Russia right away," Vasily Nebenzya said
Russia’s Piranha FPV drone, fixed-wing drones work together in special military operation
"A fixed-wing UAV can simultaneously carry our drones, drop them and work as a repeater, meaning the signal goes to it and then from it to the drones," a representative of the Simbirsk Design Bureau said
Hungary, Turkey call for conference on Ukraine with Russia’s participation
Orban described his meeting with Erdogan in Washington as "peacekeeping mission 4.0"
DPR head stresses strategic importance of liberating Chasov Yar
The Pokrovsk area is another important one, Denis Pushilin noted
Clashes break out between IDF, Palestinians in West Bank
The news outlet reported that the Israeli military opened chaotic fire on local residents
NATO claims that Russia’s ties with North Korea, Iran affect Euro-Atlantic security
The declaration accuses North Korea and Iran of "fuelling Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine by providing direct military support to Russia"
NATO sees no imminent military threat from Russia — Stoltenberg
It is reported that Russia is now fully preoccupied with the war against Ukraine
NATO countries to develop recommendations on policy toward Russia — declaration
The final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington calls Russia a threat to the alliance in the long-term perspective, since Moscow "is rebuilding and expanding its military capabilities"
Turkey not to let Black Sea become battlefield — top brass
Turkey has repeatedly stated that it adheres to the Montreux Convention, which was signed in 1936
US did not request Blinken-Lavrov meeting at UN Security Council events — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russia understands the current US approach to bilateral relations, no changes are expected in this regard
Poland not to down missiles over Ukraine without NATO’s consent — Defense Ministry
Previously, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the US is skeptical about the idea of intercepting missiles travelling over Western Ukraine from Polish territory
Lithuania fines Payeer 8.2 mln euro for circumventing sanctions against Russia
According to the decision of the International Sanctions Implementation Commission, the company is obliged to pay another 1.06 mln euro for money laundering
Ukrainian troops resort to any opportunity to surrender — commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian forces are thrown to the battlefront without any proper military training and equipment
Regime change in Kiev may foster peace talks, Medvedev says
The politician points out that even if Kiev, which has rejected the initiative, eventually accepts Russia’s conditions, Moscow should remain cautious
Deployment of US missiles to Germany may lead to WWIII, Russian expert warns
Andrey Gromyko also noted that researchers, politicians and diplomats had a lot of work to do "to resolve the enduring issue of war and peace"
German senior executive of large company found dead in his apartment in Moscow
According to the source, the door of his apartment was broken open after he did not appear in his office
Orban asks Erdogan to support his Ukraine peace mission
Earlier, the Hungarian government expressed support for Turkey’s efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, including restoring the grain deal
Turkey will not be party to conflict in Ukraine, president says
It is reported that the Turkish leader was skeptical about NATO allies’ strategy to provide more military assistance to Ukraine
BRICS may create parliamentary body in future, says Putin
The Russian leader is confident that the BRICS Parliamentary Forum "will facilitate the process"
Kremlin spokesman describes Kiev hospital strike as 'PR stunt built on blood'
"Clearly, the air defense missile was used incorrectly, which is why it hit the children’s hospital," Dmitry Peskov added
Strong earthquake hits Philippines’ coast
No damage or casualties have been reported
China’s trade with Russia fully complies with WTO rules — Chinese embassy
China strictly controls its exports of dual use products, Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu said
Possible Ukraine peace summit has no agenda, venue is secondary — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia has never "rejected dialogue," but there must be "an idea of its substance"
West plans to provide Ukraine with 'squadrons' of F-16 fighter jets — joint statement
According to the document, the Western coalition intends to support the aircraft sustainment and armament
Kiev should take realistic position for talks with Russia — senior diplomat
"What is now being suggested by the Ukrainian authorities, which are under external administration, is certainly not the foundation for any serious talks," Andrey Rudenko stressed
Putin accuses West of actions resembling 'classic colonialism'
The Russian leader said that the elites of the so-called golden billion countries fiercely resist the efforts of BRICS members to create a multipolar world order
Press review: US to base missiles in Germany and West pledges to boost Kiev's air defenses
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 11th
Russian Defense Ministry: first Ukrainian chemical lab found during special operation
Russia's Medvedev wants NATO, Ukraine snuffed out for good
"We must do all we can to make sure that Ukraine’s 'irreversible path' to NATO ends in the demise of either Ukraine or NATO. Or - even better - both," the politician said
Idea to shoot down missiles over Ukraine could cause escalation — White House
"I’ll let the Polish government speak to its self-defense needs and its self-defense policies," John Kirby said
NATO says Ukraine is on 'its irreversible path' to membership in alliance
"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met," the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington reads
Over 700 foreigners accused of fighting on Ukraine’s side — Russia’s investigative agency
Russia’s Investigative Committee has recently submitted criminal cases for convicting in absentia five more mercenaries from Australia, Algeria, the United States and Latvia, it said
Ukraine losing scores of troops every day in Kharkov Region — official
Today, Russia controls the northern part of Volchansk city, Vitaly Ganchev said, adding that this includes all high ground on the approaches
NATO members agree to provide Ukraine with 40 bln euros in military aid in 2025
The declaration stated that the Alliance affirmed its determination to support Kiev in building a force that’s allegedly capable of defeating Russia today and deterring it in the future
Military aid to Ukraine not among NATO members’ responsibilities — Hungarian minister
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary did not intend to take part in the alliance’s mission to coordinate military aid and train soldiers for the Ukrainian army
Russia declassifies intel about France’s plans to send 2,000 troops to Ukraine
SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin said on March 19 that Paris was already preparing to send some 2,000 troops to Ukraine
NATO says doesn’t want confrontation with Russia, ready to maintain communication
Wherein, the NATO leaders condemned "Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and coercive nuclear signalling, including its announced stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus
FSB foils terrorist attack on Russian aircraft carrier plotted by Ukrainian intel
Ukraine’s special services sent components for assembling an explosive incendiary device to the Russian serviceman via a delivery company, the FSB said
Hungary believes Trump would be able to push Russia, Ukraine to talks — Foreign Minister
"We believe that peace will be given a chance in case of Trump’s victory," Peter Szijjarto added
Russia’s UN envoy says Norway-supplied system fired missile that hit Kiev hospital
"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian government, who apparently supplied Zelensky's clique with this NASAMS system," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
US to ship bombs to Israel under project previously on hold — WSJ
The weapons "are in the process of being shipped," the newspaper said
State Duma approves law on progressive personal income tax scale
According to the law, the personal income tax rate will remain 13% for citizens with revenues up to 2.4 mln rubles ($27,450)
BRICS forum irritates US, makes it jealous — Russian upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko pointed out that currently, 24 countries are in line to take part in BRICS
Russia strategizing to counter US plans to deploy long-range weapons in Germany — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, US plans to deploy missiles in Germany seek to weaken Russia’s security, to say nothing of the impact this will have on any future negotiations
Russia’s response to deployment of US missile in Germany to be harsh, adequate — lawmaker
According to the joint US-German statement, the US will begin deploying tis new long-range missiles in Germany in 2026 and these missiles will have longer range than the one deployed anywhere else in Europe
NATO summit’s documents show that West stands against supporting peace — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that "the North Atlantic Alliance is an instrument for confrontation and not a tool for security provision"
Trump invites Biden to hold another debate this week
However, he said this time the debates should be "man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred"
EU countries reprimand Hungary for PM’s visits to Russia, China
Several EU ambassadors warned of "practical consequences" for Hungary if Orban continued to pursue his current path
China opposes inciting new Cold War — embassy
The NATO countries said in the final declaration of their summit in Washington on July 10 that China should stop material and political support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, as well as cut off exports of dual-use goods to Russia
NATO views Russia’s victory in Ukraine as its 'greatest risk' — secretary-general
Jens Stoltenberg thinks that Russia’s victory will embolden "authoritarian leaders in Iran, in North Korea and China"
Russian forces wipe out three US-made Hawk missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia, India ready to cooperate within Greater Eurasian Partnership — Russian MFA
According to Marat Berdyev, the two countries are engaged in an intensive dialogue on this issue
NATO to continue policy of nuclear deterrence — NATO summit declaration
Apart from that, NATO has pledged to stay committed "to taking all necessary steps to ensure the credibility, effectiveness, safety, and security of the Alliance’s nuclear deterrence mission"
NATO says concerned over deepening strategic partnership between Russia, China
"The People’s Republic of China’s stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values," the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington says
Rostec designs neuro network for optical drone detectors
The neuro network switches the jamming system into an automatic regime, it noted
Iranian diplomat places responsibility for Ukraine crisis on NATO
Nasser Kanani rejected as "absolutely ungrounded and politically motivated" allegations in the Washington Summit Declaration that Iran is providing military support to Russia
Potential US move to drop support for Taiwan to affect guarantees for others — expert
Andrey Kortunov pointed out that Washington maintained ties with Taipei not only for historical reasons but also because of its economic interests
Several companies of draftees from among prison inmates pulled to Kharkov
According tо Andrey Marochko, a military expert, they are currently undergoing combat training under strict supervision
West persists in its delusions, punishment imminent — senior diplomat on NATO summit
The NATO summit’s final declaration proclaimed that the military bloc will increase its presence in Africa and Middle Eastern countries
Russian troops advance by 1 km daily in Ukraine operation, says expert
As intercepted data suggest, Ukrainian officers note the success of Russian forces in the Svatovo-Kremennaya and Kupyansk frontline areas, Andrey Marochko added
NATO summit announces establishment of security assistance mission for Ukraine
As follows from the declaration, NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine will operate in NATO member countries and will "support Ukraine’s self-defense in line with the UN Charter"
Russia, China consistently defend their right to sovereign development — official
A joint meeting of the two committees will be held in the State Duma on Thursday
Serbia won’t allow another aggression against itself, Vucic tells Biden
Vucic also noted that retired General Wesley Clark "left an indelible mark on the Balkans," but not in the form of support, aid or infrastructure projects, but by carrying out "the murder of our people and our children"
Repairs on Russia’s aircraft carrier where FSB foiled terror act proceed in normal mode
The FSB press office reported earlier on Wednesday that the security agency had thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian military intelligence to commit a terror attack on the heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov in Murmansk
FACTBOX: Bus crash in Udmurtia
The preliminary cause of the accident is the departure of a passenger car on the oncoming lane, the Directorate for Traffic Safety reported
