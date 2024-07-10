Russia 'cleverly' adapts to challenges during special operation — senior NATO commander

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian military is very skillful at adapting to the challenges it is facing during the special military operation in Ukraine, said Christopher Cavoli, a US general who serves as NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe.

"The Russians are very cleverly adapting, technologically and procedurally, to many of the challenges that they run into in Ukraine," he said at the NATO Public Forum in Washington.

The general said NATO member countries and the alliance are intensely studying the lessons of the military conflict in Ukraine. NATO will "incorporate those into our future doctrine," he said.

"Nations are studying very intensely the [conflict] in Ukraine, and each of our member nations is developing and evolving new techniques and working on new technologies, but we, as an alliance, also study it very closely," said Cavoli, who is also the commander of US European Command.

The commander said NATO and Ukraine are about to set up a center in Poland to study the conflict.

"It will really be an information exchange center for lessons learned," he said.

Plans to establish the center were earlier announced by Julianne Smith, the US representative to NATO.