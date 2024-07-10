NATO summit participants admit they are too slow in producing arms for Kiev — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. Officials participating in the NATO summit in Washington admitted that Europe and the United States were too slow in producing weapons and ammunition to cover all of Ukraine’s needs, the Wall Street Journal wrote.

According to the report, US defense companies and the Pentagon admit that they were overly optimistic about how quickly they can increase production of weapons for Kiev.

For example, due to supply-chain interruptions and labor shortages, it would take four years to double the production of US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missiles, which is twice as long as was initially planned.

WSJ also reported some funding issues and "bureaucratic barriers."

The NATO summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11 to mark the 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949. The summit will discuss the creation of a new structure to assist Kiev in Germany's Wiesbaden and building a "bridge to NATO" for Ukraine to become a member of the alliance when it has the political will to do so.