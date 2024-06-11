More and more countries approve Chinese-Brazilian consensus on Ukraine — Foreign Minister

BEIJING, June 11. /TASS/. The consensus of China and Brazil on the Ukrainian settlement is being endorsed by an increasingly large number of countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during the meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, which took place during the BRICS ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

"Recently, China and Brazil published a joint statement, in which they presented their 6-point consensus on political settlement of the Ukrainian issues. More and more countries understand and approve it," Wang Yi said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

Wang Yi specified that China and Brazil are major developing countries, who positions on pressing international issues must be "fair, balanced and constructive." He noted that Beijing is ready to promote the cooperation with Brazil within the expanded BRICS.

According to Wang Yi, it is necessary to aspire to make the BRICS’ role in global management increasingly significant.

Earlier in May, China and Brazil published a joint statement in the wake of Wang Yi’s talks with the Brazilian presidential aide on international issues Celso Amorim. The statement says that dialogue and negotiations are the only way to settle the Ukrainian crisis. China and Brazil also proposed to hold a peace conference with "equal participation of all sides and discussion of all peace plans.".