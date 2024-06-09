Moldovan opposition says it is meeting in Russia because of threats at home

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moldova’s Victorie opposition bloc held its second conference in Moscow because in Moldova the opposition is facing threats form "traitors who have seized power," Evghenia Gutul, head of Moldova’s Gagauz Autonomy, said.

"Today, we are in Russia, in Moscow because foreign special services are ruling the roost at home, because it is dangerous to express one’s honest view at home, because traitor, who have seized power at home, have amended laws in a way that if you criticize [Moldovan President Maia] Sandu you immediately becomes a betrayer of the nation," she said.

At the same time, she said that she is convinced that after the presidential election in Moldova in October the opposition will be able to invite its friends from Russia to Moldova.