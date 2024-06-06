Iran warns Israel against further targeting Hezbollah

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. Iran has issued a warning to Israel over a possible new army operation against the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah party in the north of the Jewish state, the Islamic republic's permanent mission to the UN in New York said in a commentary for American publication Newsweek.

"The rulers of the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) and its supporters are acutely aware that — having already failed against [the Palestinian movement] Hamas — they will undoubtedly face a more formidable defeat against Hezbollah, which boasts significantly superior military strength compared to Hamas," the Iranian diplomatic mission said.

The office expressed confidence that Hezbollah is capable of fighting back Israel on its own, without Iran's help. Meanwhile, the blame for the escalation of the crisis in the region will fall on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is allegedly interested in such a development in order to preserve his own power.

On June 5, Netanyahu said during a visit to the town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon that Israeli authorities are prepared for "very strong action" against Hezbollah on its northern borders.

Tensions in the Middle East soared after armed supporters of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents in border settlements and seizing 250 hostages. Israel declared a complete blockade of Gaza and launched retaliatory strikes against the strip and parts of Lebanon and Syria before launching a ground operation in the enclave, which is still continuing.

Tensions also remain on Israel’s northern border, where regular shelling from Lebanon occurs. The Israeli military responds with fire. According to the army press service, Hezbollah facilities are the targets. More than 80,000 Israelis have been evacuated from border areas in the northern part of the country.