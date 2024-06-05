Ukraine, Russia, China most mentioned at EP meetings over past five years — media

BERLIN, June 5. /TASS/. Members of the European Parliament (EP) have most often mentioned Ukraine, China and Russia in their speeches over the past five years, Deutsche Welle (DW, designated a foreign agent media outlet in Russia), said, citing an analysis of the parliamentarians' speeches.

According to the company's data, Ukraine was mentioned in 9.4% of speakers' speeches, while Russia was named in 7.5% of speeches from 2019 to 2024. China is mentioned in every twentieth speech (4.4%). The United States (2.6%), Turkey (2.6%), Israel (1.9%) and Iran (1.5%) follow in the number of references. However, according to the radio station, no Latin American, African or Oceania country was among the ten most mentioned.

DW's analytical team also divided the parliamentarians' speeches into thematic categories. Members of the European Parliament spoke most of all about democracy, human rights, the economy and security issues.

Journalists analyzed 60,000 MPs speeches at plenary sessions using artificial intelligence.