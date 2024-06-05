Transnistrian authorities urge residents with Ukrainian citizenship not to visit Ukraine

CHISINAU, June 5. /TASS/. The Transnistrian Ministry of State Security has urged all local residents with a second Ukrainian citizenship not to cross the Ukrainian border.

The ministry’s advice follows a statement by the official spokesman of the Ukrainian State Border Service, Andrey Demchenko, that Ukrainians with residence permits in other countries will face exit restrictions.

"We are asking citizens with Ukrainian citizenship to stay on guard and not to visit the territory of the neighboring state unless there is an urgent need," the statement reads.

The local TV channel TSV has said that dozens of people were unable to return to Moldova and Transnistria. Previously, the residents of Moldovan border villages crossed the border with Ukraine without any hindrances. The Ukrainian police now send men of conscription age caught on their way back home to the military enlistment offices, the TV channel said.