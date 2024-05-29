Macron crosses 'red line' by advocating strikes on Russian facilities — war correspondent

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in favor of Western weapons strikes on Russian military facilities, has crossed a "red line," Christelle Nahan, editor-in-chief of the International Reporters agency who works in Donbass, told TASS in an interview.

The day before, Macron said France should allow Ukraine to "neutralize military sites from which missiles are being fired, military sites from which Ukraine is being attacked."

"Before commenting on Macron's statement, it is important to remember that even without Western authorization, Ukraine has a long record of using Western weapons to strike civilian and military targets in Russia. As for Macron's statement, it crosses a red line, just like his proposal to send French troops to Ukraine," Nahan said.

The military correspondent believes that "verbal protests are useless against countries that think they can do anything."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the previous day that he was sure that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg should know how strikes with long-range missiles handed over to Ukraine by the West are prepared.