Israeli military reports killing dozens of Gaza-based radicals, raiding their facilities

TEL AVIV, February 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wiped out dozens of armed Palestinian radicals and raided their facilities in combat operations in the Gaza Strip over the past day, the IDF press service reports.

"In Khan Yunis (a city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip - TASS) IDF troops continue to destroy terrorists and conduct targeted raids on terrorist facilities. In the past day, the IDF special forces have discovered a large number of weapons, including various firearms, explosives and military equipment," the press service noted. "In addition, two enemy spotters were identified who operated in the area of the troops' presence and were destroyed by an air strike," the army added.

"In the western part of Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers killed several terrorists with sniper and tank fire over the past day. In addition, the forces conducted targeted raids on terrorist targets in the area and found machine guns, grenades and explosives," the press service said.

"In the central part of the Gaza Strip, over the past day, IDF soldiers have killed several terrorists. During one of the operations, the air and ground forces eliminated the commander of a Hamas observation unit. In addition, an Israeli Navy ship detected approaching terrorists, after which the land and naval forces struck and destroyed the terrorist group," the report says.

"In recent days, the IDF has attacked Hamas terrorists in Gaza City and in the northern Gaza Strip," the press service continued, noting that "about 15 Hamas terrorists were killed, including those terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre and a Hamas security officer." In addition, "over the past day, the Air Force has launched a series of strikes against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip in support of the ground forces," the military added.