Crisis in Gaza may become uncontrolled, top Turkish diplomat warns

ISTANBUL, February 4. /TASS/. The crisis in the Gaza Strip may trigger a bigger and uncontrolled armed conflict, which can spread beyond the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, we have been warning about the risk of this conflict spreading across the entire region," he said in an interview with the A-haber television channel.

According to the top Turkish diplomat, Israel’s actions in Gaza can be described as "playing with fire." "When you are playing with fire, this fire may turn into a conflagration and become uncontrolled. We are facing such a risk. Turkey is in talks with its regional partners and the United States. The conflict may grow bigger and splash beyond the region," he warned.