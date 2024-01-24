Red Sea crisis hits daily chemical sector — newspaper

VIENNA, January 24. /TASS/. The Red Sea crisis provoked problems with delivering raw materials required for household chemicals production to Europe, the Presse newspaper said.

Germany’s Dechem already had to reduce production due to the shortage of citric and sulfamic acid used in lavatory detergents and capsules for dishwashers, the newspaper said. Henkel said it faces an increase in shipping costs and delivery time "just as other global producers," the Presse informed.

Austrian polyethylene and polypropylene producer Borealis told the news outlet that the company is not affected by the shortage of raw materials but problems with deliveries of products to Asian countries surfaced. Clients at destinations will have to shoulder the burden of extra costs due to the route change, the company said.