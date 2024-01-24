Hungary to assist Sweden on its way to NATO

BUDAPEST, January 24. /TASS/. Hungary’s government supports Sweden’s potential accession to NATO and urges the Hungarian parliament to ratify a corresponding agreement as soon as possible, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Just finished a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. I reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden. I also stressed that we will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity," Orban wrote on his X page.

On January 23, the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's accession to NATO, leaving Hungary as the only country in the alliance whose parliament has yet to vote on the Swedish bid. The parliamentary press service told a TASS correspondent that the date of the meeting on this issue, as well as the entire agenda for the spring session beginning in mid-February, is to be determined by a committee of the chamber chaired by parliamentary speaker Laszlo Kover.