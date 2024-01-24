Large-scale armed conflict in Middle East should be prevented — Russian envoy

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The Middle East is on the edge of a large-scale armed standoff, which should be prevented, Russia's special presidential representative for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said.

"[We will discuss the situation] across the Middle Eastern region, which we believe is on the edge of a large-scale armed standoff now. I think that the global community should do everything possible for preventing such negative developments," he told reporters.

Speaking about the situation in Syria, the envoy noted that it is necessary to continue fighting against the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). "Its further legalization is absolutely out of the question," he stressed.