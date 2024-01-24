Pentagon confirms strikes on facilities of militia backed by Iran in Iraq

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed unilateral strikes by the American military on facilities used by the Kataib Hezbollah group in Iraq.

"In response to attacks by the Iranian-backed militia group Kataib Hezbollah (KH), including the attack on al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq on Jan. 20, on January 24 at 12:15 a.m. (Iraq time), US CENTCOM forces conducted unilateral airstrikes against three facilities used by Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq," the report said.

"These strikes targeted KH headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack UAV capabilities," according to the report published on the CENTCOM page on the social network X (former Twitter).

The ABC TV channel reported earlier citing two American officials that the US had conducted strikes on facilities of militia supported by Iran on Iraqi territory.