BERLIN, January 20. /TASS/. There is no discussion of the possibility of deploying foreign troops to Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said.

"We will accept any assistance but no such talks are currently underway," he told Germany’s Bild newspaper, when asked whether Kiev would agree if its neighboring countries suggested sending troops to Ukraine.

"I would like there to be such scenarios, but in fact, there is only one scenario, which is to reinforce Ukraine with high-tech weapons," the Kiev official pointed out. "Discussions are underway of weapons supplies and sanctions aimed at isolating Russia, in a meaningful and diplomatic manner. However, this has not led to any results so far," Podolyak added.

Ukraine declared a general mobilization in February 2022. President Vladimir Zelensky said in December 2023 that the military had asked him to draft another 500,000 people. An updated mobilization bill was then submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), which suggested drafting even people of disability group III and restricting the rights of the draft dodgers who had fled the country. The bill was sent back for revision on January 11.