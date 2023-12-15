Hungary may impose veto on Ukraine’s EU accession talks, says Hungarian top diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 16. /TASS/. Hungary will veto the European Union’s talks on the accession of Ukraine if they are found to be detrimental to Hungarian interests, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Mandiner magazine.

"The European Union has decided to start accession talks with Ukraine," Hungary’s top diplomat said. "This is a principled decision, which has no practical significance whatsoever."

"In case Brussels, tries to squeeze in during the preparations for the real talks on the [Ukrainian] accession something that would harm us, we will be forced to resort to the tool of tough veto," Szijjarto stressed.