Xi, Putin usher in ‘best in history’ China-Russia relations, China’s envoy to Moscow says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s support for Beijing in the situation around the Tibet Autonomous Region indicates the high level of mutual understanding between Russia and China on international issues that are critical to the two countries’ key interests, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"Russia understands and supports China’s stance on issues related to Xizang (the Chinese term for Tibet - TASS), as it supports China’s efforts toward peace, stability, prosperity and progress in Xizang," the Chinese envoy said in an op-ed for TASS.

According to Zhang, Russia and China resolutely support each other on issues of key mutual interest and jointly stand for international justice. "Under the strategic leadership of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the relationship between China and Russia is experiencing its best period in the entire history of its development," Zhang emphasized.

According to the Chinese diplomat, in recent months Moscow and Beijing have held a number of exchanges in culture, religion, economy and trade, giving representatives of diverse sectors of Russian society, among other benefits, "a unique opportunity to better understand how things stand in Xizang.".