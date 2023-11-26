{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails arrive in West Bank

According to Al Jazeera, buses carrying the Palestinians arrived in the West Bank city of Beitunia

DUBAI, November 26. /TASS/. Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel have arrived in the West Bank, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the broadcaster, buses carrying the Palestinians arrived in the West Bank city of Beitunia.

Earlier, the Israeli army said that the second group of hostages released by Hamas had arrived in Israel via Egypt.

Hamas announced on November 22 that an agreement on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had been reached through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. The agreement stipulates the release of 50 women and children under the age of 19 who are held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 women and children under the age of 19 from Israeli prisons. The Gaza ceasefire took effect at 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 24.

On the first day of the ceasefire, Hamas released 13 Israeli citizens, while Israel freed 39 Palestinians from jails. In addition, the Palestinian movement also released ten Thai nationals and a Filipino citizen under a separate deal.

PalestineIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
