German defense minister says no news on possible Taurus supplies to Kiev

BERLIN, November 22. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is currently on a visit to Ukraine’s capital Kiev, said he has nothing new to announce regarding the possibility of delivering Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

"There is no news about Taurus at this point," the DPA news agency quoted him as saying.

Kiev has long been asking Berlin for Taurus missiles, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far been reticent to respond to such calls. He has repeatedly said that all steps on arms deliveries were being coordinated with partners, including those across the ocean, and noted that the FRG's priority was still to provide Ukraine with air defense and artillery ammunition.

About 600 Taurus missiles were purchased for the Bundeswehr 10 years ago. These missiles are believed to be similar to Britain’s Storm Shadow missiles, which have already been delivered to Ukraine. However, the range of the German-Swedish missiles is slightly greater - up to 500 kilometers.