Israelis, Palestinians clash in West Bank city of Jenin

DUBAI, November 9. /TASS/. Fierce clashes broke out on Thursday between the Palestinian resistance forces and the Israel Defense Forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Al Mayadeen television reported.

According to the report, "Israeli troops are storming Jenin from various directions, receiving reinforcements from the nearby Al Jalamah and Muqabila."

"The occupation forces are meeting fierce resistance when they attempt to advance," the TV channel said.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.