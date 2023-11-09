Exchange of fire between US, Syrian troops in Euphrates zone subsides — Al Mayadeen

BEIRUT, November 9. /TASS/. An exchange of fire between Syrian troops and US forces based on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River has started to subside, the Al Mayadeen television said on Thursday.

According to the report, the clash broke out at 03:28 a.m. Moscow time [12:20 a.m. GMT], following the US air force’s attack on eastern districts of Deir ez-Zor. The sides used large-caliber machine guns, mortars and artillery cannons.

No casualties have been reported at this point by any of the sides.

Syrian troops and militia units opened fire at US positions on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in response to an air strike on a facility, allegedly used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated Shia groups. AFP reported that at least ten people were killed as a result.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement earlier in the day that the strike was conducted by two F-15 fighter jets of the United States and targeted a weapons storage facility.

Shortly after, at least 15 rockets were fired at a US military base near the Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria and six - at a US base, located near the Conoco gas field in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province. The Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance Shia movement claimed responsibility for both attacks.