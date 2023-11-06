Gaza needs field hospitals due to increasing number of wounded — Health minister

RABAT, November 6. /TASS/. Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said that it is necessary to set up field hospitals in the Gaza Strip due to the growing number of casualties caused by the ongoing Israeli attacks on the enclave.

"The health situation in Gaza is catastrophic as a result of Israel's ongoing brutal aggression," the Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted Al-Kaila as saying.

The Health Ministry chief pointed to "the need to deploy field hospitals to deal with the significant number of wounded in the Gaza Strip.".