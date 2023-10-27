Regional countries to hold drills on closing border with Belarus — Lithuanian top brass

VILNIUS, October 27. /TASS/. Countries bordering Belarus will hold drills during which actions to close the border will be practiced, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told reporters after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Baltic states, Norway, Poland, Ukraine and Finland.

"Criteria under which the border with Belarus can be closed have been worked out. It is necessary to test the algorithms of this process, the coordination of actions," she said.

Lithuania has closed two of the six checkpoints on its border with Belarus. Restrictions on entry into the country were introduced for Belarusian citizens.