US announces arrival of F-15E Strike Eagle jets in Middle East

NEW YORK, October 14. /TASS/. The US Central Command (USCENTCOM), whose operational area of responsibility includes the Middle East, has reported the arrival of its F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets in the region.

"The 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility to bolster the US posture and enhance air operations throughout the Middle East," the command said on its X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

Earlier, the American USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the eastern Mediterranean. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a joint news conference with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant that the US is prepared to send additional forces and assets to the Middle East if necessary, in addition to the carrier and ships.

According to CNN, Washington is preparing for the possible deployment near Israel of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, consisting of more than 2,000 Marines, capable of supporting large-scale evacuations and humanitarian aid. According to the TV channel, the unit is currently aboard the USS Bataan.