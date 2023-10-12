Greek frigate Psara joins NATO force in Mediterranean Sea — portal

ATHENS, October 12. /TASS/. The Greek frigate Psara has joined the NATO group in the Mediterranean Sea and will take part in alliance exercises, the Greek information portal flight.com.gr. reported.

According to the portal, from October 10, the frigate Psara became part of the second Standing NATO Maritime Group Two, SNMG-2 for an initial period of about 30 days. It is planned to participate in exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

As the portal notes, there have not yet been any requests to escort the American aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford by the SNMG-2 group.

The Greek Communist Party demanded that the frigate be remembered from the NATO military mission. "The dispatch of the Greek frigate Psara, with its crew and security team of more than 200 people, to the south-east Mediterranean Sea with the aim of joining NATO forces operating in the area is a very dangerous development at a time when the conflict in the Middle East is only a respite before further escalation and the general involvement of military forces," the party believes.