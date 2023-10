MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (IQB, the military wing of HAMAS) said that they launched a missile at Israel’s northern city of Haifa.

"The al-Qassam Brigades have hit the occupied city of Haifa with an R-160 missile," the group wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, HAMAS reported shelling southern Israeli cities Be’er Sheva and Ashdod.